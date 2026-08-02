GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

InnocDismissed Case=LossOfEverything=LOSS of SELF

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshlee Demery

InnocDismissed Case=LossOfEverything=LOSS of SELF

Hello everyone, I started a fundraiser on GoFundMe as well, or need is great and serious..and would appreciate your support. Every single share and donation makes a difference and helps me get closer to my goal. www.gofundme.com/u/ashlee-n-girlz

Also gone be doint some other stuff.. can't/ won't d stop!! You know yes I'm I'm SHATTERED but I'M WHOLE!! A pause and a misbeat from here to there. Ea:ting on no one else but self, once ihave moved me out of myself way i will began on a path unseen before blocked by those that are fading fast.. and forgetting their made persona, showing a real hand. Now i Seal my wounds w peace n positive prosperities, praying all my wrongs made right, ready for surrendity praying for Serenity, Gaining the Courage that comes w/STRENTGH deep in.. just to hold your head.. even with a 🖤of pure flow, your mind began its own ego, trying to tell you many things of one does not and is not strong they will began to fall into the 0.0 True Wisdom

Wondering if you have the will to keep Holding on.. knowledge is power, self research one must do our you shall become just another fool playing in the jokers game. Smiling is game of you play so well you turn even the wise on itself, second guessing your condition. You have made a beauty routine!! You give no tutorials cause it's yours off your own.. they try to imitate but can't quite get it right. Giving hate cause they just can't participate or better yet overtake a spot that 1 step in the shoes of the one they see w a jealous eye would leave seeking your very hand in relief.allowing the question..how did it feel to be me? Oh I know you could never be..Originally me. All i can ever be!! keep 👀! I'm good wv Headlining just make sure facts is facts!! I just need true assistance.. 911!! Due to legal mattre i have not been able to work.. it has left me vmxriople in area of finances I held is for a bit on savings but that is gone and I'm looking like what to do?? I need agrarian I need help from the community from you... my girls. I just want to ensure that have a l place w all they need as we approach the end to a long awaited mishap. Dad passed from cancer in April24. I can not fall!! I can't. I have them to care for. I need help though pleases. For my girls and pleases.. any converters helps.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve