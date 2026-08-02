InnocDismissed Case=LossOfEverything=LOSS of SELF

Hello everyone, I started a fundraiser on GoFundMe as well, or need is great and serious..and would appreciate your support. Every single share and donation makes a difference and helps me get closer to my goal. www.gofundme.com/u/ashlee-n-girlz

Also gone be doint some other stuff.. can't/ won't d stop!! You know yes I'm I'm SHATTERED but I'M WHOLE!! A pause and a misbeat from here to there. Ea:ting on no one else but self, once ihave moved me out of myself way i will began on a path unseen before blocked by those that are fading fast.. and forgetting their made persona, showing a real hand. Now i Seal my wounds w peace n positive prosperities, praying all my wrongs made right, ready for surrendity praying for Serenity, Gaining the Courage that comes w/STRENTGH deep in.. just to hold your head.. even with a 🖤of pure flow, your mind began its own ego, trying to tell you many things of one does not and is not strong they will began to fall into the 0.0 True Wisdom

Wondering if you have the will to keep Holding on.. knowledge is power, self research one must do our you shall become just another fool playing in the jokers game. Smiling is game of you play so well you turn even the wise on itself, second guessing your condition. You have made a beauty routine!! You give no tutorials cause it's yours off your own.. they try to imitate but can't quite get it right. Giving hate cause they just can't participate or better yet overtake a spot that 1 step in the shoes of the one they see w a jealous eye would leave seeking your very hand in relief.allowing the question..how did it feel to be me? Oh I know you could never be..Originally me. All i can ever be!! keep 👀! I'm good wv Headlining just make sure facts is facts!! I just need true assistance.. 911!! Due to legal mattre i have not been able to work.. it has left me vmxriople in area of finances I held is for a bit on savings but that is gone and I'm looking like what to do?? I need agrarian I need help from the community from you... my girls. I just want to ensure that have a l place w all they need as we approach the end to a long awaited mishap. Dad passed from cancer in April24. I can not fall!! I can't. I have them to care for. I need help though pleases. For my girls and pleases.. any converters helps.