I NEED HELP

Hello, my name is Dale. Many will recognize me from X and I've helped in helping others out as I have been able. Right now, I sure could use your help!

As most know, I suffer with a brain injury and due to that, all my neurological functions are a wreck - from memory, to concentration, even down to walking erratic because my balance is completely off.

From struggling with my daily challenges and struggles and all the therapies I continue to go to, since July of 2024, I have been dealing with upstairs neighbors from hell that have zero respect for anyone but themselves.

I rent an apartment and I've been here 17years now. I have never missed or been late with a rental payment in all that time. But with tenants above me who make my life miserable and a property manager who disliked me even before she met me, who does nothing about the situation.

So where do I go when I get no resolve from the manager or respect from those above me? It's always at night, when I am trying to rest, do they begin their antics. So, I call the police. Sure they've come in and heard it themselves and tell me over and over, it's not their thing to get involved in these things, to go to the manager.

So, it just goes around and around and around to the point where now, the manager is not only harassing me since July (to present), but wants me out, evicted because I haven't been able to pay the fees she keeps throwing at me in one lump sum. I asked for a payment plan and got no response.

She is disguising it was "rent" when on the portal (and the violations of the lease slipped under my door nearly every day) as "damages" and each other day or week, it's another $100.00 fine. She does not like me. She wants me out of here and she's made that very clear.

Soon, I have to appear before a magistrate judge because they have fined me for not paying "rent". She is slipping all these fines as part of the rent, which is now what I'm being accused of - not paying my rent, which is not true. I've paid my baseline rent for 17 years now and this is nothing but harassment, retribution for me even complaining about the people above me and everything in-between.

So now, I need to come up with court costs, what they're fining me for, and the eviction still looms over my head. Having found out I have cancer on my thyroid, a mass on my aorta and possible cancer on my kidney, my mind-set can't handle all of this drama.

I live on SSDI, and some may know that's what you get, once a month, and that's it. My short-term goal is to move out of here and never look back. The hard part, is that I'd like to stay within the township I am in because I have been affiliated with the Town Hall and been part of their various committees that add the fun to the township.

So in looking at some other apartments, they are hundreds and hundreds above my realistic survival so I can't go that route. Some, have a no pet policy and I have a cat I refuse to get rid of (I need her as much as she needs me). Sometimes, I find a place, but then get told, "Oh, someone just nabbed it, sorry!"

On top of that, I do have a lawyer who will represent me but I just don't have enough to hire him. I found out an Aunt of mine died 2 days ago and all of these things are to much to carry on my own shoulders in the real world. This time, I need help. Bad. Encouraged to put this together by myself by friends on X, I wanted to set this up, lay it all out on the line, be open and honest with all of it and pray for the best.

Lord I'm needing you now - more than ever.



