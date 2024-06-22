Supporting Kiyoko Eastman

Goal:
Kiyoko, a beloved mother, grandma, daughter, sister, friend, and mentor, is head Wangler at Camp Harlow. This will be her eleventh summer serving at camp. Quite recently, her beloved horse, Kesi, was rushed to OSU for an emergency procedure to try and save her life. They went through with the procedure, but afterwards Kesi was not responding, and they decided it would be best to put her down. Kesi was Kiyoko’s favorite horse and to see her go was quite a painful ordeal. In the past year, Kiyoko has lost four of her dearest horses as well as her sweet mother. Kiyoko works three jobs to provide the best care she can to the four horses she has left. Supporting Kiyoko in helping pay the bills for Kesi’s procedure would mean the world to Kiyoko. Thank you and God bless.
Dayle has such an appreciation for your work and love of horses. You are a great encouragement to her. Thank you!
Beautiful Kesi... you brought joy to scores of young campers over the years. You were loved... and you are missed. Kiyoko, our hearts go out to you.
