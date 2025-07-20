Elba's Legacy Fund - Crowdfunding Her Final Tribute

I remember the last hug from Mom—so warm, so full of love, it felt like she was squeezing out every ounce of goodbye into that one embrace. That memory is a soft glow in my heart now; Those words "She's gone" shattered through our family bubble like cold rain on a sunny day. Our beloved mother, Elba Del Campo, had left us too soon, and the world suddenly felt colder without her presence.

Losing Mom has been like navigating an emotional maze—one wrong turn leads to heartbreak. She was more than just flesh and blood; she was our anchor in life's storms, a beacon of laughter through tough times. Her warmth filled every room, and now that light flickers low. We are left with the silent spaces where her familiar voice once reigned.

As we stand before this new reality—a world without Mom—the weight of final expenses looms large over us like an unwelcome storm cloud. It's a mountain of costs when all we want to do is sit in quiet remembrance of her life, not scramble up the steep side of grief and financial burden. This shouldn't be our battle right now; it should be about honoring her memory—celebrating how much joy she brought into our lives.

We are reaching out with open hearts, hoping for a bit of help to lift this weight from us as we navigate these uncharted waters. Every dollar raised will ease the strain, even if only by a whisper. Imagine being able to focus on healing instead of worrying about how you'll manage when bills pile up and life insists on moving forward despite your heartache.

We are inviting you into this space—our pain, our struggle, but also our hope for lighter hearts in the days ahead. Your generosity can turn a difficult moment into one filled with gratitude rather than burden. It's about more than just money; it's about supporting each other through life's hardest chapters.

Remember Elba Del Campo—our mother, our friend, our beacon of light and joy. Please help us honor her by keeping yourselves safe and having fun in this unpredictable journey called life. Let’s come together for someone we both love dearly – Our Mother, Your Friend - Elba Del Campo... Together let's make sure she goes out as brightly lit room even when all seems dark around us!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts—for seeing her through your eyes and reaching in to help. Be well, stay safe, have fun.

Michael and David.