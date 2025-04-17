Help needed for disabled family

Good day,

First, let me thank you for taking the time to visit this crowdfund. I would prefer to not have to write this, but I find myself running out of options.

I am a nurse and the sole income earner for my family. Recently, I was seriously injured at the hospital I work at and have been unable to work since the beginning of March. I am awaiting some imagery and then subsequent spinal surgery to repair the damage caused so I can return to nursing. I love what I do and not being able to help those in need is nearly as painful as the damage to my spine.

My husband is disabled and receives a very small stipend from the federal government each month, but this amount is greatly insufficient to handle the expenses of running a family. Even pared down to the bare minimums, our monthly expenses amount to several thousand dollars. With rent, food, insurance and the basic bills, life for a family is expensive. Our savings have been depleted, and all our credit cards are maxed out. The weight of this situation is becoming difficult to bear alone.

I have filed a claim with Worksafe BC, but the wheels of bureaucracy do not move at the same pace as real life. Our bills are piling up and we find ourselves facing a significant income shortfall. Once my Worksafe BC claim is approved, we will be able to manage things on our own, but at the rate thigs are going right now, that may yet be several months away. It is so unfortunate to me that our medical system, which is often purported to be the envy of the world, is letting my family down in such a drastic way.

It is because of this that I am appealing to the good nature of humanity.

Please reach into your compassion and your wallet and help us weather this storm. Any amount you can spare would be appreciated more than can be put into mere words.