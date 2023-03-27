Initiating lawsuit against municipalities

The nationwide backlash against Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) has reached a critical tipping point. While responsive local and state governments are listening to their constituents & dismantling these pervasive surveillance networks, stubborn municipalities continue to double down, hiding behind bureaucratic red tape & election-year delays. Because these entities refuse to uphold their duty to protect our civil liberties, the time has come to take the fight to the courtroom and file direct litigation against those who trample our constitutional rights & privacy. Our goal is to file litigation in every federal district court with the hopes to reach the SCOTUS if needed. By donating to us we hope to partner with existing legal council & organizations or to hire our own legal counsel to address these grievances. I am a retired law enforcement official of 32 years of service who believes in upholding the constitutional & privacy rights of all citizens! The time to fight is now!