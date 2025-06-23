India Pastors Conference

We are organizing a virtual pastors conference in India with 50 pastors from various denominations, aiming to equip and encourage local, untrained pastors with sound biblical teaching and practical ministry skills. We believe this conference will be a valuable opportunity for Indian pastors to receive training, guidance, and support in their ministry. This one-day conference is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12th, 2025.

Therefore, we are inviting you to join us as financial partners. Your involvement will make a significant impact on the lives and ministries of these pastors. Your teaching will help them deepen their understanding of God's Word, and your financial support will enable us to provide essential resources for the conference.

The topic is "What is a Biblical Church?" in order to understand God's desire for His Church—how it is established, its biblical pattern, and its purpose in God's plan. Pastors from Southern California will teach this class virtually to pastors gathered in Andhra Pradesh, South India.

The estimated budget for this conference is as follows:

Projector rental:

$17.64

Morning breakfast:

$35.29

Books and pens:

$29.41

Lunch:

$164.70:

Travel gift for pastors:

$147.00

Translator gift:

$60.00

Miscellaneous expenses:

$50.00

Total Estimated Budget:

$500.00

We are praying that you will consider partnering with us in this endeavor. Your involvement will be a great blessing to Indian pastors and a testimony to the unity of the Church.



