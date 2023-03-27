Indiana Flood Recovery for Local Families

Help Our Indiana Neighbors Recover From Devastating Flooding ❤️





Days of severe storms and flooding have devastated communities across Indiana, leaving families facing unimaginable loss. Floodwaters reached dangerous levels, including a historic rise along Indianapolis’ White River, and lives have tragically been lost.





Our local residents need help now.





This fundraiser is being created to provide direct support to individuals and families affected by the storms and flooding. Donations will help provide essential needs such as food, bottled water, clothing, cleaning supplies, temporary lodging, transportation, and other necessities for residents working to recover and rebuild.





Every donation—no matter the amount—can make a difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, neighbors, and community.





Indiana has always been a state where neighbors come together when someone is in need. Let’s stand together, support our local families, and help our communities recover.





🙏 Please donate, share, and keep the affected families in your thoughts and prayers.

Together, we can help our neighbors get through this difficult time.



