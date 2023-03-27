India Mission Trip for Teaching, Evangelism, & Aid

Tzon Ministry is seeking funds for a mission trip this year. The primary purpose is a teaching conference for local pastors that I have overseen for several years. The second is to assist in evangelizing the remote villages near Visakhapatnam. Finally, we will begin preliminary study into a possible orphanage in that region to be run by our local lead pastor in Visak. Tzon will also be seeking monthly support or a separate fundraiser.





About Tzon

Tzon Ministry has several missions. The first is providing education for local tribal village pastors in remote areas of India. The area is listed in by Christian watch dog groups as a restricted country where persecution is organized by radical pantheists with the tactic assistance of some local governments. Although Christianity dates back to the first century in India it is less than 5% of the population.





The second is to help the local pastors with evangelism and aid to the poor. We are seeking to examine the possibility of a small orphanage in the villages near Vishakatpatnam.





The last mission is unrelated to the fundraising on this page, but for those interested please consult tzonfilms.com. The long term goal is to make major film about Jesus using local actors and language. It would be a monumental achievement and the first of its kind, particularly considering the global popularity of “Bollywood.”





About Me

My name is David Criswell. I am an author, fellow at Louisiana Baptist Church, and wore a number of different hats until the pandemic which has crippled my family and my 92 year old parents. I am tasked with providing for my parents while trying to continue provisions in the tribal villages. I have been working with a local pastor there for seven years, and visited the country almost a dozen times. The local pastors have been asking for another Teacher/pastors conference, but I have been unable to secure the funds for this latest mission trip.





I am seeking funds for this mission trip this year. Since Tzon Ministry is responsible for all the cost of the pastors and conference needs, I am seeking $7000.00 for the mission trip. I would also like to seek monthly funding as a supplement. That expense would be about $1000.00 a month for part time, or $3000.00 a month for my full time commitment and expenses. Below is a chart of the actual expenses.





Sponsor

Tzon Ministry is partnering with and sponsored by Crosspointe Indian Church in Texas. All donations are sent to Crosspointe Indian Church but must state that the money is for David Criswell / Tzon Ministry in order for us to receive the money and for you to get your tax exemption.