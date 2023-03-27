Increasing God's Army

Hello! Jessica and Benjamin Ford here! We are thrilled to announce we are having a child! The financial burden is adding up. Our midwife at Kindered Midwifery and infant/postpartum care from Cozy Beginnings is such a blessing, however not free. My husband works very hard to provide for us - 50 to 65 hours a week - and I am currently looking for "work-from-home" employment to supplement while being able to be the primary caregiver and homemaker. We recently moved to a small town be closer to his work and we do not have much family nearby. Any support you would be willing to bless us with would be greatly appreciated. God bless and thank you!