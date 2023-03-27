Incarcerated falsely, 1st Amendment violated

I'm raising money to help cover a $500,000 bond for someone who has been incarcerated under what I believe are false accusations. Constitutional rights, including free speech protections under the First Amendment, have been violated in this case. Your support would mean so much as we work through the legal process and seek justice. The original charges were from protecting children. But these new charges caused an arrest while out on bail for the original, for which trial was pending in a couple months. The defense attorney argued the statements were false, and a picture from Fortnite was not threatening or directed at anyone. This is unjust, unfair, corrupt.