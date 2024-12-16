Campaign Image

Get the Johnson Family to the Inauguration!

 USD $4,500

 USD $100

Campaign created by Matt Johnson

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Johnson

Our family has just been offered four tickets to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington DC! This will be a very expensive trip, but it will also be a great educational opportunity for our kids and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a historic moment in American history. Please consider a gift for our family and help us get to Washington DC together!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So excited for you all!

