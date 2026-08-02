Inaugural High School Lacrosse Teams in Chico, Ca.

I'm raising funds to help support lacrosse teams at Chico High and Pleasant Valley High for their inaugural season in spring 2027.





Both schools are excited to add lacrosse to their athletic programs, and this fundraiser will help cover the costs of getting these teams off the ground. Your support will help make this opportunity possible for student-athletes at both schools and kids in our community for years to come. The money raised here will help ensure our 3-year journey to transition our community high school club team into full-fledged CIF Varsity lacrosse teams at both high schools is made possible. Chico Rebels Lacrosse Club has been around for nearly 20+ years with a high school team made up of players from both local high schools. We are the northernmost lacrosse program in California and in a more rural area. Our closest competitors lie in the Sacramento region, and all those teams have transitioned from a high school club team to a CIF team sponsored by their respective high school, leaving us with nobody local to play. The remaining club teams outside of us are in Bakersfield, CA, and San Luis Obispo, and are a whole day's drive for us to play. Thus, the need for us to have CIF Lacrosse at both High Schools so that our youth have an opportunity to continue playing past Junior High and well into college. Thank you for your support in making what we once thought was a dream come true for our kids and community.