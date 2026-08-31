In The Fold Ministry - Conferences/Conventions

Early 2026, I started a new project called In The Fold Ministry where I make handmade prayer bookmarks and ask people to use them and remember to pray for Japan.





At the moment, I’m entirely self-funded but have given away at least 250 of my bookmarks most of which are made with affordable Japanese paper. I am soon going to a Christian convention to give them out and would love to do this more regularly; however, as a volunteer who is also paying for supplies, this is currently unsustainable.





I package my bookmarks with a little plastic sleeve and a card that gives a fact and directions on how the bookmark is best used.





Any donations will help my personal project fund more supplies such as paper from Japan, printed information (cards, promotional materials for conferences, etc) plastic sleeves, packaging, petrol, and more.





If you could pray for Japan and/or help me reach my goals of getting more bookmarks in people’s hands and praying for Japan, it would be much appreciated!