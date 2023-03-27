In No need urgent need.

I’m 22 years old, and need a new car. I’m not less fortunate, I could do without. There are plenty of people who could use this more than me. It makes me feel pathetic to be here, but my options grow smaller every day. I’m just trying to raise money for a car to get to school, church and work. I was an accident recently and lost the car I saved up for after only 3 months of having it. It was a market place as is buy. I had a blow out on month old tires. Since no one was at fault my insurance didn’t cover anything. A friend once told me that just because I’m not in a battle field doesn’t mean my issues don’t matter. Knowing that there are innocent children and families who are actively in battle fields, trying to find their next meals and a warm place to sleep, makes me feel like those words mean nothing. I’m not here to beg, or act like I suffer more than anyone. I’m just trying to use whatever resources I have to get on my feet.