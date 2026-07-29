In need of a vehicle

My name is Elizabeth Cox. I’ve been in a tough spot for about a year. I am in the need of a vehicle to get back-and-forth to a job so I can provide for my family. I have a 24 year-old autistic son and a 21-year-old daughter that helps me with him at home. I’m trying to raise around $5000 to purchase a used vehicle so that I can get a job and get back-and-forth to work. I have a college education and am trying to find a job in a company and HR position. If you cannot donate, please share and help this single mother out. Thank you in advance.