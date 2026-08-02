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In Memory of Tom - For the Kerrigan Family

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$2,335 USD

Fundraiser created byShannon Couturier

In Memory of Tom - For the Kerrigan Family

To know the Kerrigan family makes all of us lucky. They would take the shirt off their back if they thought it would help you! They are very humble and private, and this is a very vulnerable time for them all. They, now more than ever, now need our help!  

Tom was the pillar of the family. The last two years he has been fighting for his life but mostly for his family. He had an infectious smile that could light up anyone’s day. Though his prognosis was to be a positive outcome, suddenly on July 20th, he passed away with his beloved family by his side.  

Tom was all about family and his children were his greatest accomplishment. He was incredibly proud of who they are and what they stand for. Sean played football for CB East. He now serves his community as an EMT keeping your loved ones protected and well cared for in their time of need. Kevin dedicated a lot of his time while at CB East. You could find him on the field interning as an assistant athletic trainer or in the kitchen assisting his peers in learning their way around a kitchen.  He is the person anyone can confide in and always willing to help with whatever anyone needs. Nicole is currently a CB East Cheerleader. She has a heart of gold and the true definition of a leader. Jessica has dedicated her CB career to special needs students along with being a Holicong Cheerleading coach. The Kerrigan’s are very well known throughout Central Bucks School District. You would often see Tom at pick up with his hat on, window down and his sidekick Kody with his head out the window… both with a huge smile.  

As if this amazing family hasn’t been through enough, unfortunately they have been given another devastating diagnosis. Kody, their handsome and silly Golden Retriever, has now been diagnosed with Lymphoma.  

Jessica now must navigate life without her beloved husband and manage a household on her own. Please find it in your hearts to help ease some of the financial stress of bills, medical bills, groceries, gas and now Kody’s diagnosis on top of it all while also having her three children to support. Though her two older children are exceptional young men who are mostly self-sufficient and independent, they should never feel as though the burden should become theirs. We need to rally together to help as they would for us! 

We thank you for your support! 

Shannon, Megan and Jeanine 


Thomas E. Kerrigan Jr Obituary (2026) - Hatboro, PA - Schneider Funeral Home - Hatboro


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