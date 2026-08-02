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In Memory of Antwone Goodman Jr.

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bylady mcintosh

Fundraiser funds will be received by lady steward

In Memory of Antwone Goodman Jr.

On the night of August 6, 2026, 18-year-old Antwone Goodman Jr., a recent graduate of Kelloggsville High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, tragically lost his life to gun violence.

Antwone was simply giving a friend from work a ride home when his life was taken. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time, leaving behind a family who never imagined they would have to say goodbye to him so soon.

Antwone’s mother is now facing an unimaginable pain—the loss of her second son to gun violence. On October 16, 2020, she lost another son Deon Floyd, under similarly heartbreaking circumstances. Now, she is faced with the devastating reality of burying her baby boy.

There are no words that can truly describe the pain of losing a child. Brokenhearted does not begin to capture what she is going through. A loss like this is something no mother should ever have to endure, let alone twice.

We are coming together to wrap our arms around Antwone’s family and support them through this incredibly difficult time. We want to help ease some of the financial burden that comes with an unexpected tragedy so that his family can focus on grieving, remembering Antwone, and laying him to rest with the love and dignity he deserves.

We are raising funds to help Antwone’s family with funeral expenses and the immediate needs they are facing as they navigate this devastating loss. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser, keeping his family in your thoughts and prayers, and helping us spread the word would mean just as much.

Antwone was only 18 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him, and his family should have had many more years to watch him grow, dream, and become the man he was meant to be.

Please help us surround his mother and family with love and support as they try to pick up the pieces and find their way through a pain no family should have to know.

Rest peacefully, Antwone Goodman Jr. You will not be forgotten.

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