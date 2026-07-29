In Loving Memory of Reverend Salomon Matasima

My name is David Matasima, and I am reaching out during one of the most difficult times my family has ever faced. My father, Salomon Matasima, was a pastor and missionary who dedicated over 25 years to child evangelism in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was a pioneer, sharing the gospel and hope with countless children, and his legacy of compassion and faith continues to inspire all who knew him. After a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, my father passed away, leaving a profound void in our lives.





The funds raised will help cover funeral expenses and support my mother, who was living with him, by offsetting lost wages during this period. This support will allow us to focus on each other and honor my father's memory without the added stress of unexpected financial burdens.





Every contribution will make a meaningful difference for our family as we navigate this tragedy. Your kindness and support will help us come together as a family and celebrate the life of a man who gave so much to others. Thank you for standing with us during this time.





Blessings,





David Matasima