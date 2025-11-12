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In Loving Memory of Krzysztof

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$1,350 USD

Fundraiser created byAnna KC

In Loving Memory of Krzysztof

It is with very heavy hearts that we are asking for support for the family of Krzysztof, who passed away at just 53 years old. Krzysztof was a loving husband to Iwona, a devoted father to Sebastian and Anna, and a father-in-law to Kelsey and Rohan. His family meant everything to him, and he was deeply loved by all of them. Krzysztof was also an incredibly talented mechanic and welder. He was the type of person who was always willing to use his skills to help someone in need. Whether it was fixing a car, welding something back together, lending a hand, or simply showing up when someone needed help, Krzysztof could always be counted on. His passing has left an incredible void in the lives of his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. During this painful time, the family is not only grieving an unimaginable loss, but also facing the unexpected expenses that come with laying a loved one to rest. We are hoping to come together as friends, family, and community to help ease the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses, allowing Iwona, Sebastian, Anna, Kelsey, and Rohan to focus on being together and honoring Krzysztof’s life. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to the family. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would also be greatly appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time. With love and gratitude, Friends and family of Krzysztof.


Z ogromnym bólem w sercach zwracamy się z prośbą o wsparcie dla rodziny Krzysztofa, który odszedł w wieku zaledwie 53 lat. Krzysztof był kochającym mężem Iwony, oddanym ojcem Sebastiana i Anny oraz teściem Kelsey i Rohana. Rodzina była dla niego wszystkim, a on sam był przez nich głęboko kochany.

Krzysztof był również niezwykle utalentowanym mechanikiem i spawaczem. Był człowiekiem, który zawsze chętnie wykorzystywał swoje umiejętności, aby pomóc innym. Niezależnie od tego, czy chodziło o naprawę samochodu, pospawanie czegoś na nowo, pomocną dłoń czy po prostu obecność w trudnym momencie na Krzysztofa zawsze można było liczyć.

Jego odejście pozostawiło ogromną pustkę w życiu rodziny, przyjaciół oraz wszystkich, którzy mieli zaszczyt go znać.

W tym bolesnym czasie rodzina nie tylko zmaga się z niewyobrażalną stratą, ale również z niespodziewanymi kosztami związanymi z pochówkiem ukochanej osoby. Chcemy jako przyjaciele, rodzina i społeczność zjednoczyć się, aby pomóc odciążyć Iwonę, Sebastiana, Annę, Kelsey i Rohana z finansowego ciężaru kosztów pogrzebu i uroczystości, tak aby mogli skupić się na byciu razem i uczczeniu życia Krzysztofa.

Każda darowizna, niezależnie od jej wysokości, będzie dla rodziny ogromnym wsparciem. Jeśli nie możesz przekazać datku, samo udostępnienie tej zbiórki będzie również bardzo docenione.

Dziękujemy z całego serca za Waszą życzliwość, modlitwy, hojność i wsparcie w tym niezwykle trudnym czasie.

Z miłością i wdzięcznością, Przyjaciele i rodzina Krzysztofa.

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