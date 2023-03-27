In Loving Memory of Garcia Clarke-McKennis

~In Loving Memoriam~

❤️Garcia Clarke-McKennis❤️





The Clarke-McKennis family would like to express our most sincere gratitude to each and everyone who has been carrying us through your prayers, encouragement, and kind offers of financial support.





As such, this fundraiser has been created to accommodate all those who have expressed their desire to lovingly support and assist the Clarke-McKennis family, especially her children and husband, who are grappling with her sudden and untimely passing, putting them through an incredibly difficult time.





These funds will help ease the burden on her loved ones during this season of grief.





Garcia was a God-fearing, Bible-believing Christian woman who embodied Christ's life example throughout her life on a daily, moment by moment, interaction to interaction basis. Her winsome and disarming smile as well as her heartfelt and boisterous, infectious laughter brought joy to everyone wherever she went. Her grace, her warmth, her charm, her gentle Christ-centered guidance inspired and positively infected all with whom she interacted. Garcia was a lover of people. She had a special way of making everyone feel seen, valued, special, and loved. She was selfless, caring, and giving. She knew how to love, and that love was felt far and wide. She gave the warmest, sweetest hugs.





The Clarke-McKennis family is deeply grateful for all the outpouring of love and kindness being offered. Your support means so much to us.