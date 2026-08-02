In Loving Memory of Ajibike

It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved Ajibike at just 56 years old.





Ajibike was a devoted mother, loving sister and aunt, cherished friend, and a woman of faith. She was known for her bright, loving personality and the warmth she brought to everyone around her.





She leaves behind her daughter, Aishat, who is currently attending university and is now facing the heartbreaking loss of her mother during such an important time in her life.





We are raising funds to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, as well as provide support toward Aishat's tuition and living expenses and the family's immediate household needs during the difficult months ahead.





Our hope is to give Ajibike the loving farewell she deserves while helping provide Aishat and her family with some stability as they grieve and begin navigating life without her.





Every contribution and prayer means so much to us during this time.