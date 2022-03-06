In Honor Of James Teague

The purpose of this fundraiser is to raise money for final expenses for James Teague. He had life insurance but was inside the first 2 months of having it so they are paying a whopping $25.00. So we are left with the only option to try and raise the funds. We are not having an extravagant funeral, just cremation and a memorial service so all funds will go toward any expenses for that. James passed away suddenly and his wife Melanie is unable to work so anything donated will be used for good. Most importantly please pray for his dear wife during thid difficult time.