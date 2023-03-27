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In Desperate Need of getting my dog back.

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDuilyo Vital

In Desperate Need of getting my dog back.

What’s going on 915 and outer area codes. My name is Duilyo Sebastian Vital and I’m looking for genuine help. My family and I have been going through a crisis where to my wife, son & I lost our apartment and led to us being evicted where to we had asked my parents to take care of our 8 Week old shizu (Duke). After that I had ever since tried to get my life back on track, as suspected many times I struggled with having a vehicle, a job, and trying to take care of my son at the same time. A month or two passed and I recently spoke to my parents in regarding of picking up (Duke) after the time being and they repeatedly rejected me saying that it’s not my dog anymore; Saying (Duke) is theirs now but also saying I never cared about him nor bothered to come pick him up. I respectfully asked for them to hand him over and they get rejecting to hand him to me. I then insisted to give me my dog and then was threatened to get called the police on me therefore was told by the cops themselves that nothing could be done and I now come to ask the community for help. I was bribed by my own parents to get paid such money for my dog wherefore having getting a puppy to grow with your son but due to some unforeseen circumstances having to ask my parents to take care of him meanwhile will always be a thought I’d always have. Having a dog and or human being will always mean more than money itself. I therefore ask for everyone’s in support my family and I in donating to be able to afford the civil matter in suing my parents for my dog back. This puppy was bought in the intention of him froing with my 10 month old son now. They were both getting along very well and it hurts till this moment of time that due to the unforeseen circumstances I had to ask my parents to take care of him meanwhile we got a place to stay and now my parents are denying their son a sentimental companion that was initially for my son where he became apart of our journey.

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