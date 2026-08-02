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Saving for Impact 360 Institute

Goal$6,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRylan Kealey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rylan Kealey

Saving for Impact 360 Institute

You may know that instead of heading directly to college, I am attending the Fellows program at Impact 360 Institute in Georgia. I am so thankful that I was able to be raised in Thailand, and while I was sad to leave, I am also really excited about this opportunity. I feel like it will also be helpful for me as I transition back to my passport country, that I haven’t lived in since I was 5, and continue to pray about what God has for my future. 

 

Impact 360’s mission is to inspire and equip the next generation of disciples to know Jesus more deeply, be transformed in their character, and live with Spirit-empowered influence. I am excited to spend the next year focusing on strengthening my relationship with Christ and being equipped to live out my faith as I begin my journey. 

 

As a Fellow, I will live in community with like-minded students, studying discipleship, biblical worldview, and servant leadership – things that I will be able to put into practice while on several experiential learning trips to Utah, Brazil or South Africa, and Washington D.C.

 

Of all the things that I need in preparation for this year, prayer is at the top of the list. Would you consider committing to join me in praying for the Lord to go before me in this experience? My prayer requests are simple: 

 

• Pray that I will grow deeper in my personal relationship with God.

• Pray that my character will be developed and that my calling will become more clear.

• Pray that I will be emboldened to live as the disciple that Christhas called me to be.

• Pray that I will find a good community of friends in the US.

 

As excited as I am to attend Fellows, paying for this year is a small challenge, but we trust that God will provide. I have been blessed with a scholarship and financial donations to help cover some of the cost of the program, but I still need to raise an additional $6,500 to reach my goal. Some of that (about $5,000) will cover the costs of my experiential learning trips and the rest will cover my room, classes, and meals each week.

 

Would you also consider helping me reach my fundraising goal by August 31? I believe that the Lord will use this experience to challenge and grow me, so any contribution towards this goal will be significant!


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