Immigration Legal Fees and Filing Costs

A member in our family is currently navigating the legal immigration process and have hit a financial wall with the mandatory government filing fees and necessary attorney expenses.





The total amount needed to safely move the case forward is our fundraiser goal. Because this is a deeply personal and sensitive matter, we are keeping our full identity private.





Any small amount helps get closer to legal security. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this post would mean the world to us. Thank you so much for your time, kindness, and for respecting our privacy.