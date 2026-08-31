Support Traditional Catholic Media In Kenya

Immaculata TV is a Traditional Catholic media mission in Kenya dedicated to preserving and spreading the timeless teachings of the Faith. Our goal is simple: to bring the beauty of Catholic Tradition such as the Traditional Latin Mass, sound doctrine, and devotion to Our Lady into homes across Kenya, Africa and the rest of the world.

In a time of confusion and spiritual hunger, many souls are searching for clarity and reverence. Through faithful programming and catechesis, Immaculata TV works to fortify souls, families, and foster fidelity to the true catholic faith.

This apostolate is sustained entirely by the generosity of benefactors. Your support directly funds personnel, production, equipment, and daily operations needed to create authentic and consistent Catholic content.

By supporting Immaculata TV, you help ensure that Catholic Tradition continues to reach souls who need it.

Please consider becoming a benefactor of this mission.