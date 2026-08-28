I'm suffering from with this injury since 1988.

I am Navaratne. Following a severe accident in 1988—caused by a wall collapsing onto me—the toes of my left foot had to be surgically removed. I received inpatient treatment at Kandy General Hospital in the hope that the wound would heal, and subsequently underwent a skin graft procedure for the affected area at Peradeniya Hospital.As that treatment failed to bring relief, I sought care from various institutions and doctors, yet I remained unhealed. Because this wound has persisted for nearly thirty years, I have been unable to hold down steady employment, and to this day, I have had to spend a vast amount of money attempting to cure it. I am a married man and a father of three children. Due to my helpless situation, I do not receive adequate assistance from the government or any other organization.Treating this persistent, non-healing wound—including the cost of medication, various laboratory tests, and continuous wound dressing—incurs an expense of over Rs. 200,000 per month.Due to the need to solicit funds from various individuals for this purpose, I have been suffering from severe pain and distress caused by this debilitating injury for a long time, and my family is also facing various hardships. I earnestly and respectfully request you to kindly consider my plight and extend your support to help me rebuild my life and find relief. I would also like to mention that I possess all the relevant medical and test reports. Thank you all.