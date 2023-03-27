GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

I’m so close — your support can help me take the n

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byVIET HUYNH

I’m so close — your support can help me take the n

My name is Viet, and I’m writing this with a mix of determination and vulnerability. For years, I’ve been fighting to build a better future for myself — working two jobs, pushing through long days and even longer nights, and doing everything I can to earn my degree at Southern New Hampshire University.


It hasn’t been easy. There were nights when I sat at my desk, staring at my coursework, wondering how much more I could take. Times when the weight of responsibility felt heavier than anything I carried in my backpack. But even when life hit hard, I refused to quit. I kept going because education is the one thing that can change everything for me. It’s my chance to break out of struggle and finally build the life I’ve been working toward.

But now I’m facing a setback I can’t overcome alone.


I don’t have a scholarship, and my financial aid doesn’t cover the cost of my next semester. Even with two jobs, I simply can’t afford the remaining tuition. After all the sacrifices, all the effort, all the progress — I’m now at risk of being forced to pause my education because of money. And that’s a painful reality to face when you’ve worked this hard.


I’m not asking for help because I want a handout. I’m asking because I’ve reached the point where I can’t do this alone anymore. I’ve put everything I have into this journey, and I’m so close — but I need support to take the next step.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps me stay enrolled. Every share helps my story reach someone who might believe in me. Every bit of support reminds me that I’m not fighting this battle by myself.


Your generosity doesn’t just help pay for tuition — it gives me hope. It tells me that people still believe in hard work, perseverance, and second chances. It shows that even when life gets heavy, there are people willing to help lift the weight.


If you’re able to donate or share my story, please know how deeply grateful I am. Thank you for taking the time to read this. Thank you for seeing me. And thank you for helping me turn a difficult moment into the beginning of something better.

Together, we can turn this setback into a stepping stone — and I can finally take the next step toward the future I’ve been fighting for.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,090 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve