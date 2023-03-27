I’m so close — your support can help me take the n

My name is Viet, and I’m writing this with a mix of determination and vulnerability. For years, I’ve been fighting to build a better future for myself — working two jobs, pushing through long days and even longer nights, and doing everything I can to earn my degree at Southern New Hampshire University.





It hasn’t been easy. There were nights when I sat at my desk, staring at my coursework, wondering how much more I could take. Times when the weight of responsibility felt heavier than anything I carried in my backpack. But even when life hit hard, I refused to quit. I kept going because education is the one thing that can change everything for me. It’s my chance to break out of struggle and finally build the life I’ve been working toward.

But now I’m facing a setback I can’t overcome alone.





I don’t have a scholarship, and my financial aid doesn’t cover the cost of my next semester. Even with two jobs, I simply can’t afford the remaining tuition. After all the sacrifices, all the effort, all the progress — I’m now at risk of being forced to pause my education because of money. And that’s a painful reality to face when you’ve worked this hard.





I’m not asking for help because I want a handout. I’m asking because I’ve reached the point where I can’t do this alone anymore. I’ve put everything I have into this journey, and I’m so close — but I need support to take the next step.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps me stay enrolled. Every share helps my story reach someone who might believe in me. Every bit of support reminds me that I’m not fighting this battle by myself.





Your generosity doesn’t just help pay for tuition — it gives me hope. It tells me that people still believe in hard work, perseverance, and second chances. It shows that even when life gets heavy, there are people willing to help lift the weight.





If you’re able to donate or share my story, please know how deeply grateful I am. Thank you for taking the time to read this. Thank you for seeing me. And thank you for helping me turn a difficult moment into the beginning of something better.

Together, we can turn this setback into a stepping stone — and I can finally take the next step toward the future I’ve been fighting for.