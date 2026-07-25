I’m One Step Away From My Dream: Please Help Me C

I started this journey with nothing but faith, determination, and a dream bigger than my struggles.

There were nights I wanted to quit. Nights of no money, no answers, and so much doubt. But I kept going. I showed up to class. I wrote the exams. I did the practicals. I gave it everything I had.





Now I’m here — at the very last stage. I can see the finish line. Graduation. The classroom. The chance to teach and give back.





But I’m running out of strength and resources. The fees standing between me and my certificate are more than I can carry alone.





I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for a hand up.

Help me finish my education so I can go out and serve, teach, and pour into others the way I’ve been poured into.





If you’ve ever believed that education changes lives, this is your chance to prove it.

Your donation, your share, your prayer could be the reason someone becomes a teacher tomorrow.

Please don’t let me stop this close. Help me finish what I started 🙏