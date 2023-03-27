IM NOT ASKING TO FIGHT THE SYSTEM BUT FOR MY BABYS

I’M NOT ASKING FOR MONEY TO FIGHT THE SYSTEM — I’M ASKING FOR A CHANCE TO FIGHT FOR MY CHILDREN. ❤️

Nearly a year ago, my children were removed from my home and placed in foster care.

Since that day, I have been fighting to bring them home.

I was given a case plan and I have worked hard to follow it. I entered mental-health treatment and continue with therapy and psychiatry. I have continued working on myself and addressing the issues DCS asked me to address. My recent drug screens have been passing, and I have continued showing up for my children and fighting to maintain our bond.

But despite the progress I've made, I feel like too much attention has been placed on my mistakes and setbacks while the progress I've made has not received the same attention.

I have spent months traveling to see my children, sometimes driving an hour for a short visit. I've participated in supervised visits, home visits, community visits and video calls. I've continued showing up even when visits were difficult, shortened, or canceled.

My children are only toddlers.

They have been separated from their mother for months, and I have watched them struggle with the emotions that come with that separation. During visits, their behavior can be difficult. When I try to discipline my 3-year-old, sometimes she doesn't respond with anger—she cries and says:

“Mommy, I just want you to hold me.”

Those moments have made me realize how important it is that someone looks at the whole picture of what my children and I have been through—not just individual incidents.

I know I haven't been perfect.

I know I've made mistakes.

I'm not asking anyone to pretend that I haven't.

I'm asking for the opportunity to have an attorney who can help make sure my progress, my efforts, my relationship with my children, and the circumstances surrounding my case are properly presented and considered.

At my most recent permanency hearing, I was granted additional visitation time and movement from supervised visitation toward monitored visitation.

To me, that was proof that my hard work is making a difference.

But my fight isn't over.

My only plan is reunification.

I want my children home. I want to continue proving that I can provide them with the safe, stable, loving home they deserve.

Right now, I need something I cannot provide for myself: a strong attorney who can advocate for me and my children.

I am asking for help raising money for legal representation and the costs that come with fighting my case.

Even $5, $10, or simply sharing this fundraiser could make a difference.

If you can't donate, please share.

Because behind this case isn't just paperwork, court dates, and reports.

There are two little children who love their mother, and a mother who has never stopped fighting for them.

I'm not asking you to believe that I'm perfect.

I'm asking you to believe that people can change, progress can happen, and families deserve the opportunity to be heard.

Please help me afford the legal representation I need to keep fighting for reunification with my children.

❤️ Every share. Every donation. Every prayer. Every person who takes the time to hear my story means more than you know.