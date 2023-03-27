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I’m Just Asking for a Little Help, with shelter.

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCheales Green

I’m Just Asking for a Little Help, with shelter.


Hello I'm Cheales, (31) I’m reaching out because I’m in a situation where I genuinely need some help. I’m trying to raise $1,000 by September 11, so I can afford a place to stay at a motel while I work on getting myself back into a stable situation.

The person I’ve been staying with needs some personal space for their mental health. I completely respect that, and I don’t want them to feel guilty for needing their own space. At the same time, it has left me needing to figure out somewhere safe to stay.

I recently got a job at Taco Bell, so I am working and trying to build myself back up. My goal isn’t to depend on people—I’m trying to get stable enough to eventually get my own place and a car so I can become more independent.

I know everyone has their own bills and struggles, so I truly understand if you can’t donate. Even $5, $10, or simply sharing this would mean more to me than you know. Every little bit would help me get through this period and give me somewhere to stay while I continue working.

I’m not asking for sympathy. I’m just asking for a little help while I get back on my feet.

Thank you to anyone who takes the time to read this, donate, share, or simply send some encouragement. It genuinely means a lot. ❤️


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