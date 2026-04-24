Im in dire need of help

I’m 51, living with a heart condition, and trying to rebuild my life after losing my job and leaving a toxic, abusive relationship. I had to leave home, and since then my ex has sold thousands of dollars’ worth of my belongings, including my artwork, my Martin D15 guitar, and the saws I used for work. Right now, all I have to my name are the clothes I was able to grab and my car.





This has taken me from being successful to being penniless. I’m grateful I still have a gym membership through Medicare because it gives me a place to exercise and shower, but this has been a humbling and painful place to be. My spirits have been in the dumps, and the feelings of despair and helplessness have hit me deeply. It has also been hard to get rest while I’m trying to figure out how to move forward.





I’m also having to take my ex to court in the hope of recovering what I have left. On top of everything else, I have urgent bills and daily needs that I cannot keep up with on my own right now. Donations will help me cover:

Food, gas, lodging, and everyday essentials

Lawyer fees due by 9/3/2026

A new fuel pump for my car

Car payments due the first and second Friday of each month

Car insurance due at the beginning of the month

I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for help getting back on my feet and holding onto what I still have. I know I will rise above this, but I need support and community to help me get there. If you’re able to donate or share this fundraiser, it would mean more than I can say. Thank you, and God bless.