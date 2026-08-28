I'm Fundraising for a Little Love ❤️

This may be one of the strangest fundraisers you read today.





I'm not asking you to save the world. I'm not even sure anyone will donate.





I'm simply fundraising for a little bit of love.





After 19 years, my relationship ended. What hurts almost as much as losing it is feeling that I wasn't truly heard before it was over.





And yes, my heart is broken.





I also have two children whom I miss more than I can put into words. They are always with me in my heart, and I think about them every single day.





I don't want to share the private details of my family or blame anyone. Some things should remain private.





I just miss the life I knew. I miss the relationship, I miss having my children around me, and I miss the little everyday things that once felt completely normal.





So I had a slightly ridiculous idea.





If I can't buy love, because obviously I can't, maybe the internet can help me buy an absolutely enormous teddy bear.





Something ridiculously huge.





The kind of teddy bear that takes up half a room and makes it impossible not to laugh when you see it.





Why am I actually doing this?





Because losing a relationship after 19 years hurts.





I could pretend I'm fine.





I'm not.





But I don't want to turn this into a depressing story or ask strangers to feel sorry for me.





I'd rather do something slightly absurd with it.





So this is my little experiment:





Can strangers on the internet turn one broken heart into one enormous teddy bear?





If you'd like to be part of this slightly ridiculous experiment, contribute whatever you feel like. There is no amount too small, and no pressure at all.





And if nobody donates?





That's okay too.





At least I tried something that made me smile while writing it.





If this actually works, I'll post a photo of myself with the enormous teddy bear so you can all see how this slightly ridiculous idea turned out. ❤️🧸





Thank you for reading.





And if you're going through heartbreak yourself, I hope something makes you smile today too. ❤️