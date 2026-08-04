I’m Evelyn from Ghana and I am part of the YLG4

please I have been selected for YLG4. I am Evelyn from Ghana . Currently a student of Theology. I want to meet with Christ-like leaders and mentors for global impact. This journey has helped and taught me the mercies and grace of God strongly in my life. I have not received any sponsorship yet,

I will humbly seek for fundraising opportunities which Cost &3000 for plane tickets , visa and other expenses for the journey through Ghana commercial bank account number 2241010060708

so I could be able to attend the conference God willing . I would be grateful if you support me and pray for me as well

thank you.