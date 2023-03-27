Im Asking 4 Help Before We Fall Any Further Behind

My name is LaToya, and I never thought I would find myself in a position where I had to ask strangers for help. But as a mother, there comes a point when you have to put your pride aside and do whatever you can for your child.

I’m a single mother raising my son, and right now, I’m struggling just to keep our heads above water.

I’m drowning in bills, credit and loan debt, and overdue payments that I simply haven't been able to catch up on. Every time I think I can finally get ahead, another expense comes along and pushes me further behind.

Then my car broke down.

That may sound like just another problem, but for us, it has become devastating.

My car is something I depend on to get through everyday life—to get where I need to go, buy groceries, take care of my responsibilities, and work toward making enough money to keep our bills paid. Without dependable transportation, everything becomes harder and more expensive.

I’m watching the bills pile up while trying to figure out how I’m going to fix one problem without creating another.

I don't need a brand-new car. I’m not looking for anything fancy. I just need a reliable used vehicle that will get me and my son from one place to another and give me a chance to get back on my feet.

My goal is to raise enough to purchase a dependable used car and then use whatever additional help I receive to begin paying down the credit and loan debts that have become overwhelming.

I’m scared of what will happen if I can't find a way out of this situation soon. I don't want to reach a point where I can't provide the basic things my son needs or where one more unexpected expense completely breaks us.

As a mother, admitting that I need help is incredibly difficult. I have tried to carry this burden myself for as long as I could. But right now, I have to be honest: I can't do this alone.

I’m asking for help—not because I want an easy way out, but because I desperately need a chance to get back to a stable place.

Even a small donation could help me get closer to reliable transportation. A larger donation could help me get there faster. And if you can't donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could put it in front of someone who can.

Please help me get a car, catch up on what I owe, and give my son and me a chance to breathe again.

I know everyone is struggling in their own way, so I don't take a single dollar, share, or kind word for granted.

Thank you for stopping long enough to hear my story. Thank you for helping a mother who is simply trying to keep going. And thank you for giving us hope when things feel incredibly hopeless right now.

With all my gratitude,

LaToya