I'm a 2x cancer survivor& stage 4 kidney failure

I'm almost 80 years old. I've had breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. I'm also in Stage 4 kidney failure.

Before my health declines further, it would mean so much if I could enjoy a trip to London. I've never traveled outside of the United States and I have barely traveled outside of Iowa.





I am praying to raise enough for round-trip airfare, reasonably priced hotel and food.

I will be 80 in February and I have noticed my health is beginning to change and it would mean the world to me if I could have some joy in my life while still able to enjoy it. I live on less than a $1,000 per month and to visit London, it always seemed like a dream. It is my hope you will help my dream come true. Thank you for any prayers and consideration to help me.