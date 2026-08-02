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Ilya Vanin Support Fund

Goal₪7,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byilya vanin

Ilya Vanin Support Fund

Ilya's Story

Ilya Vanin was born in Russia and moved to Israel at the age of 14. He began his service in November 2024 as an armorer. While he could have completed his mandatory service in this secure support role, Ilya entered into Gaza and Lebanon together with the combat soldiers in his battalion and spent over a year working with medical professionals to raise his profile for combat duty. By choosing this path, he voluntarily committed to an additional year of service beyond his original requirement. He was driven by a personal commitment to serve his country where the need is greatest.


The Choice of Excellence

In combat units, roles are assigned based on training performance. It is often easier to remain in the middle by performing well enough to pass while avoiding high risk assignments. Ilya chose the opposite. By consistently performing at the top of his class during training, he earned the role of Negevist Chod or lead machine gunner. This is the most demanding and high risk position in the unit. As the lead machine gunner, Ilya is the first to enter and secure structures, clearing the way for his team.


The Requirement

Ilya’s current mission involves daily marches of ten to fifteen kilometers in full gear followed by high stakes building entries. His loadout includes a machine gun, ammunition, and standard protective gear. This total weight exceeds sixty kilograms or roughly one hundred and twenty pounds. In this role, mobility and speed are not luxuries. They are requirements for survival. The difference between safety and danger is often measured in milliseconds.


Our Goal

We are raising seven thousand shekels to upgrade the standard issue equipment for Ilya. We are purchasing a specialized, ergonomic protection system from Agilite. This gear is designed to optimize mobility and allow for the rapid, fluid movement necessary when entering buildings. It will also distribute the heavy weight to protect his spine and joints from the extreme physical toll of long treks. Ilya earned the most dangerous spot in his unit by being the best. Our goal is to ensure he has the best equipment to match.

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