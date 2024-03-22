InLightTherapy System For Daughter's Leukemia

Aeri was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia the day before her 5th birthday, July 2023. She had spent a month with what we thought were really bad growing pains before we got the diagnosis. Her initial chemo treatment was delayed by 10 days due to originally being diagnosed with mixed phenotype leukemia. Which had us waiting on a third party diagnosis to start treatment. At this point Aeri and mom were on the other side of the state and mom was 37 weeks pregnant with baby number 4.

Three weeks after treatment started we found out she had a staph infection in her blood and in her bone biopsy site. She was in PICU for the night and was back in the hospital for two weeks as the antibiotics did their thing. Aeri was on strong antibiotics for three months which just ravaged her good bacteria.

Once everyone was finally home and we continued chemo closer to home (75 miles away instead of 400) and we started digging into cancer and what causes cancer, we began to understand and use more of God's medicine to support Aeri's body at home. Seven months into treatment a friend of ours came to visit for a few weeks and used his Inlight Therapy System on Aeri after her chemo treatments. Out of everything that we have done so far, we saw the most improvement in her ability to recover from chemo from these treatments. It has been so effective that we are trying to raise the funds to get our own Inlight Therapy System for her.

Aeri is the sweetest sister to her brothers. She loves to draw and color, play outside, swim and cuddle with her baby brother. She is passionate about singing and making necklaces for everyone she loves. She hasn't let any of the hospital stays, blood draws, or chemo treatments stop her. She rarely complains about what she's going through. Due to the nature of the United States we are unwilling to risk her and her brothers by stopping chemo treatment, so we are doing everything we can to support her little body as we go through this.

Any assistance, including donations, prayers, and well wishes is greatly appreciated. We will do our best to keep everyone updated as the fundraiser and treatment continues.

Thank you for reading our story and may Yah bless you, yours, and those in your toroidal field.

--Huffer Family