Support Ilsa's Stem Cell Transplant Journey!

Ilsa's Story : Ilsa Garcia Sarabia first noticed her lymph nodes seemed enlarged in 2021 but it wouldn't be until the fall of 2022 when she would receive the news of her Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma diagnosis. In 2023, she began to receive chemotherapy treatments. By August, she had completed a total of 6 chemo rounds and her scans showed there was only a very small amount of cancer left. Then in February of 2024, her PET scans showed the cancer had come back and more aggressive than before. Ilsa took some time to find alternative natural methods to fight her cancer but by June she was in the ER fighting for her life for 2 weeks. The cancer had reached her liver and the doctors had not given much hope BUT GOD. After a few more rounds of Chemo, by October 2024 she had been declared cancer free.This new hope and miracle had motivated Ilsa to continue living a healthy lifestyle and learning about natural holistic remedies. By January 2025, Ilsa noticed that some of her lymph nodes had started growing again and by mid February her PET scans had revealed that the cancer had come back faster than ever before. On March 2nd, Ilsa fell unconscious and her husband Francisco rushed her to the ER and she was immediately placed in the ICU. During her hospital stay she was slowly regaining strength and consciousness. After a 2 week stay in the hospital, she was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and was in need of blood transfusions. She needed to start an aggressive 3 day chemo treatment right away due to the cancer suffocating her organs and causing abdominal pain. The positive? - this new diagnosis is CURABLE.

So what now?: Ilsa has a new Oncologist in Omaha, NE which is almost a 3 hour drive from their home in Sioux Falls, SD. The new plan is to begin the process of receiving a CAR T-Cell transplant. This procedure will require Ilsa to be admitted for 3-4 weeks where she will receive aggressive chemo treatments before her transplant.

Partner with Ilsa: Since the beginning, Ilsa has trusted in the Lord for her miracle healing but also trusting Him for her financial needs. As you can imagine, all the treatments have taken a toll on her and her husbands finances. The 3 hour drives to her new doctor, food, gas, and lack of employment during her treatments will all add on to the financial pressures. We know that the Lord will provide her every need and he will meet those needs through us - her friends, family, neighbors, and communities. Please consider partnering with Ilsa financially and spiritually. Please help us by interceding in prayer on her behalf. If you've had the pleasure of meeting Ilsa then you know that she radiates peace, joy, and the love of Jesus to everyone she encounters. Her husband has been working hard and has provided unconditional love and support during this journey. We want to alleviate this financial burden for both of them so they can focus on Ilsa's treatments and on regaining her health. Your support would mean the world to them! Thank you.

"Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all his benefits— who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases." Psalm 103: 2-3

"He said to her, 'Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.'" Mark 5:34