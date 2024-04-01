Support Igniter Ministries

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,547
Total Raised:
USD $200
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Dennis Foote
You are invited to support and further the work of Igniter Ministries. All ministry is provided free of charge. We rely on God as Our Provider and trust that others in the Body of Christ will be moved to donate as the Lord leads. Thank you for your gift!
OUR VISION
FACILITATING REVIVAL — MAKING IT EASIER FOR YOU TO KNOW THE LIVING GOD AND TO WALK WITH HIM IN HUMBLE OBEDIENCE.
May God Richly Bless You!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.