Needing help to bring my son home

On July 3, 2025, my son Liam’s father, Ian O’Neill, passed away unexpectedly in Milford, Connecticut. Liam, who is now 10, found his father unresponsive and ran to a neighbor for help. I live in Melbourne, Florida, and was contacted by Connecticut DCF, who informed me that Liam was in the hospital and needed permission to be treated for his Type 1 Diabetes. I was devastated but prepared to fly up immediately to be with my son.

Back in 2020, Ian took Liam to Connecticut to visit family and ultimately stayed there. Though I did not give permission for this move, I chose not to pursue legal action because Liam was receiving better services for his autism there than what was available in Florida. I remained actively involved in Liam’s life through consistent communication. Uprooting my entire household to move was not feasible due to family and financial constraints.

In July 2024, Liam was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes after being found unresponsive at a relative's home. I was informed by DCF that the living conditions were concerning, and I was urged to fly to Connecticut and bring Liam back to Florida. I contacted Ian, who assured me they were planning to relocate. I then attempted to follow up with DCF, but never received a response until the tragic events of July 2025.

When I prepared to retrieve Liam following Ian’s passing, DCF began asking for extensive documentation: birth certificate, pay stubs, mental health history, and more. I was emotionally overwhelmed and trying to process everything. They stated I would need to go through a six-month supervised visitation process to “get to know” my son, despite my consistent involvement and their previous request in 2024 for me to take custody.

I have not yet been allowed to speak with Liam, even though I was promised a phone call. It’s heartbreaking to know what he’s going through and be unable to comfort him.

This is likely the beginning of a custody battle. I am Liam’s mother, listed on his birth certificate, with no criminal record and a stable life here in Florida. I work full-time as a hospice aide, and my husband is back in school full-time. Financially, things are tight.

I’m asking for help with legal expenses, flights, and future support for Liam. Any contribution is deeply appreciated, and if you cannot give, please consider sharing our story or keeping us in your prayers.

Thank you,

Idealya Flint