Idaho Turner Syndrome Foundation

We are a passionate Idaho non-profit dedicated to empowering those affected by Turner Syndrome. Our mission is to raise awareness about Turner Syndrome and build a supportive community offering resources and guidance. We are here to help you find the support you need. We take immense pride in the unity of our local community, and we welcome anyone who wishes to join us in our endeavor to make a positive impact.

Our volunteers and professionals work tirelessly to raise awareness, educate, and advocate for Idahoans with Turner Syndrome. From support groups to financial aid, we're committed to a resilient Turner Syndrome community in Idaho.