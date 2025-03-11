Sts George Novitsky and John Kovsharov Icon

Saint George Novitsky and Saint John Kovsharov were two lawyers martyred along with Saint Benjamin of Petrograd, and Saint Sergius for their defense of the Church against the Bolshevik government's seizures of sacred valuables from the Orthodox Church. This trial is known as the "Petrograd trial" of 1922.

Saint George and Saint John were canonized as martyrs by the Russian Orthodox Church in 1992.

Although there are icons of Sts. George and John, seemingly all of these icons are in Russian, and many are from Russian shops making them less accessible to those in the west. This is why I want to raise money to commission an icon of these two saints on Uncut Mountain Supply. God willing, if we raise $192.00, we can commission an icon of these saints which will be available for anybody to purchase on Uncut Mountain Supply.

If we raise enough money, I will request this icon to be made in English, and with their lawyerly attire as they are usually depicted. It would be blessed for any practicing attorney, law student, or any Orthodox Christian to have an icon of these two heavenly intercessors at their prayer corner.

Sts. George Novitsky and John Kovsharov, pray to God for us!

NOTE: Donating to this cause will not give you a copy of this icon. Once the $192.00 is raised, I will ask Uncut Mountain Supply to commission a standing icon of these two saints, and after a few weeks the icon will be available for anybody to purchase on https://www.uncutmountainsupply.com/.