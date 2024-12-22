Help Ian Get His Teeth Fixed

Thanks for checking out my campaign. Many of you know me as an artist that sells at markets in Utah and neighboring states or perhaps you are an old friend, acquaintance, or relative. 2024 was a bit of a rough year for me and it's carried on into 2025 unfortunately. I ended up losing a front tooth just before Christmas followed by a broken crown on my a molar which led to the discovery of several cavities that had to be dealt with. All this happened at the worst possible time as the selling season for my business had wound down. I was able to pay the first & second installment of a payment plan on credit, unfortunately I have maxed out both my credit cards all going towards this dental work and I have several more visits necessary throughout the year to make sure my needed implant will be solidly in place.

To be honest, I made this campaign a month ago, but never shared it because I thought I could find the money hustling my art or find another line of credit, both of which failed. Unfortunately, I had to move simultaneously which drained the last of my resources. Asking for help from the public is not something I have ever done, but everything has gotten so dire financially that I resolved to give this a go. Alternatively, you could simply buy some original art directly from me or purchase prints off my Etsy or website.

I'm just getting back into a few local events, and traveling to the Southwest next month for 3 Festivals so hopefully I can get through this rough patch and figure everything out as the year proceeds. A friendly smile is a big part of being an art salesman so hopefully I can get my front tooth fully restored by years end.

If you are so inclined, any help would be much appreciated. By request, I will donate one of my signed art prints to anyone who throws down $50 or more. Thank you so much, and stay blessed!