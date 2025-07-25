Church Without Walls Faith on the Street

Once upon a time, in a place not far from here, a soldier and a teacher were each following a call.

The soldier had marched through deserts and guarded gates far from home, trained to fight battles you could see. But deep down, he knew his greatest mission was still ahead—one that didn’t require weapons, but faith.

The teacher had spent years in classrooms, shaping young minds with love, laughter, and learning. But she dreamed of something more—bringing God’s stories to life in a way kids and families could feel with their hearts and remember forever.

One day, their paths crossed, and something incredible happened.

Together, they imagined a new kind of ministry—not inside four walls, but under the open sky. A place where Bible stories walked, walls fell with a shout, and everyday people became part of something eternal.

They called it iWE – the International Worship Experience a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Their stage? Parks, parking lots, and public places.

Their cast? Families, friends, and faithful volunteers.

Their mission? To turn faith into action, stories into movement, and God’s Word into something kids could jump into with both feet.

But to keep the vision moving, they need you.

With your help, they’ll build a portable stage, design costumes, gather props, and train teams to go where the Gospel is needed most. Every dollar turns a parking lot into a platform, and every gift helps bring light to a world hungry for hope.

So if you’ve ever believed that stories change lives, or that faith belongs out loud in the world—

This is your moment.

