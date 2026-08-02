I was scammed

Hello

I'm Betty and I'm disabled just as my son that I care for. We are both on a fixed income in which adds up to 10k a year to live on. So the both of our income together is 20k yearly we were able to save money for a car. We saved 5k over many many months to buy a reliable inexpensive car to get to and from doctors appointments and such. We found a Ford explore on line and we purchased it from a Ecuadorian that said that he had too many cars in the yard and the land lord was making them move them. It all sounded believable. There was a language barrier so there was someone there on the phone to help he and I understand each other. After driving the car home the engine light came on and then two weeks later it started to smoke heavily. I took it to be looked at and it was determined that I will need a new motor. The estimate to replace the motor is 10,000.00 to 12,000.00 and of something else is needed it could run as mu h as 15,000.00 to fix the car. I tried to post receipts but it will not allow me to put the whole quote the way ot came in the text. I screenshot the picture but not sure or not allowed to post the full estimate. My son and I are homeless and we sleep and get around in our car. It will take years for he and I to save that kind of money ourselves to fix it. And to start to save for another one will take many months just as we struggled to do for this broken car that was tricked upon us. The mechanic informed me that a fluid named Lucas may very well had been put inside of the engine to trick me the buyer that got beat. So we need your help getting back on the road. We appreciate everyone who can and will help us we can't do this alone.