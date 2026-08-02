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I saw the light. From DOUBT to FAITH,SAVED!

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJody Krystofik

I saw the light. From DOUBT to FAITH,SAVED!

My story is long, 16 years long so I'll keep this as short as possible. 16 years ago on June 2nd at 8:05 a.m. while on my way to take care of a friend's elderly mother as I did every morning before work I had a seizure, I totaled my car and broke both ankles, my tailbone, neck and both knees were severely damaged.

I was immediately put on disability and I lost everything that I worked so hard for all my life. The materialistic things didn't matter as much as the friends and family who left me and stopped inviting me places due to me needing rides. I've sat alone the last 4 years on every holiday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, birthdays graduations etc for the first time in all my life.

I continue to pray as I know was completely alone after devoting my life to helping anybody in need.

How unfair I continued to think! As the years passed and everything continued to get worse and worse and I continued to get more mad until I stopped believing!

I'm now 60. Still alone and haven't had a car for over 16 years.

A few days ago, I prayed again for the first time in years. And something happened. He told me people did care. I heard it! I've had a previous fundraiser on here for a while now. I haven't even gotten one prayer I argued with God! Explaining how hard it is to go anywhere, get my medication, go to doctor's appointments but especially visit people and help others in need like I used to do I take that away from me? And I also just want to go to church again! I felt something I never felt before in my life. I want, I need to get back to my church. So once again I'm swallowing my pride in hopes I could finally get transportation after 16 years being without so I can live again before it's too late.

I know times are tough, and I questioned him as to why anybody would help me.

I literally heard, " you're worth it"

I couldn't believe it!

I just want to get to church because I have a lot of making up to do!

Even if nothing happens , this story might help someone that has had those same feelings. Just continue to pray and do not lose faith!

We are all worth it!


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