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Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byErhime ukokogho

I need your help

‎Good day to you all, my name is Erhime Ukokogho, I am 23 and a 400lvl student of Delta state university. I am from Delta state, Nigeria.

‎I came here today to ask for financial assistance from the good people here on this website.

‎As a student, I was ill prepared for the school life, I entered into Delta state university in 2022 with my parents paying my fees when business was still good to them, then last year, it all went down hill, my dad's wood logging business got shut down and my mother was forced to carry the weight of my fees and my dad hasn't been able to recover his business since.

‎But I need to put an end to that and step up as a provider, with the help of the people here.

‎Before entering into university, I learned both furniture making and electrical installation(home wiring and maintenance), but I was unable to buy my working tools before entering the University, so I have to depend on my parents for the school fees and every other expenses.

‎I am not the only one in this situation, we have fresh students coming into the University with dreams of getting their jobs immediately after graduation, students who put their whole lives and focus into studying, just to make their parents proud, only to get into the University and have no way to support their own education in any way, shape or form.

‎If that family isn't stable, they will begin to see that child as an expense.

‎So I want to stop that. With your help I can help the incoming students, by making a group of sorts that will teach the incoming students either furniture making or electric installation skills. When they are proficient enough in either skill, the group can act as a bridge, helping to connect the students to people in need of their services.

‎With their earnings, that student should be able to cover their feeding and textbook expenses, some might be able to cover their tuition fees. In return, this would lighten the financial load on the family and reduce the number of jobless students post graduation.

‎As a student with parents who are not currently doing well, I would be happy to know that my parents won't be worried about me and can focus on themselves and my siblings.

‎The money given to me would be used to buy tools for both electrical installation and furniture making, boards for practice and other things.

‎So please, no matter what you have, it will do good to me, the students of Delta state university and the parents of those students.

‎Thank you.

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