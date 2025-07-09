I need up dated medical equipment. Hospital bills

I've been in carcerated for almost 3 decades. My medical needs left me in major issues, Medical equipment is faulty I'm having problems with housing. I'm trying to make in this world that is just falling apart in front of my eyes. I'm 61 and having a real hard time, by myself no family for support or inspiration. I've been given a new start and all I want is to make it through and make the people that think I will fail. Failing is not an option. So I'm hoping that the help may recieve will give me that chance. I leave it in God's hands. Thank you